|
|
Leta M. Parker
Des Moines - Leta M. Parker Moore, 97, most recently of Des Moines, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Carlisle Recreation Center, 1220 S 5th St, Carlisle.
Leta May Parker was born on March 1, 1922 in Linden, Iowa to Evan and Alice Parker. Leta attended Linden School. In 1942, she married Elston L Moore (Red). She had worked at Central Life (now Athene) in Des Moines for several years prior to her retirement.
Leta is survived by her sons, Lennie (Laura) and Carroll Moore; daughter, Patricia (Jim) Battin; her grandchildren, Lindi (Dan) Johnson, Dean Kuebler (Sarah), Crysti Brumm (Mark), Chris Battin, and Jason Battin (Macayla); a brother, Gary Parker (Zola); great grandchildren, Mitchell Johnson (Ariel), Amanda Hektner (Jake), Amber Kirchner (Matt), Zachary and Zane Brumm, Emily, Ryan, Layla and Alyvia Kuebler, Todd and David Allen, and Savanna and Zoey Battin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elston; her sister, Velva Parker Short; two brothers, Vern and Frank DeWayne Parker; two daughters, Denise Moore and Connie Kuebler; great grandson, Sean Johnson; and great great grandson, Sammy Hektner.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019