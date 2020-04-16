|
Levi Steil
Altoona - Levi Thomas Steil, born March 22, 1994, died on April 14, 2020, at the age of 26 in his Altoona, Iowa home.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lilly; two sons, Liam and Leo; parents, Tom and Tina Steil, siblings, Michael Belieu, Dallas Steil and Baily Steil, and numerous other family members and friends. The best parts of Levi will live on through his sons. Anytime you miss Levi, stop by and see his boys. They display his carefree attitude, eagerness to explore the outdoors, and funny sense of humor.
Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents Gayland and Doris McDole.
Donations to support his children can be made payable to Lillian Steil and sent to Bankers Trust 655 E Army Post Rd Des Moines, Iowa 50315
To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020