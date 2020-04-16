Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
More Obituaries for Levi Steil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Levi Steil


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Levi Steil Obituary
Levi Steil

Altoona - Levi Thomas Steil, born March 22, 1994, died on April 14, 2020, at the age of 26 in his Altoona, Iowa home.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lilly; two sons, Liam and Leo; parents, Tom and Tina Steil, siblings, Michael Belieu, Dallas Steil and Baily Steil, and numerous other family members and friends. The best parts of Levi will live on through his sons. Anytime you miss Levi, stop by and see his boys. They display his carefree attitude, eagerness to explore the outdoors, and funny sense of humor.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents Gayland and Doris McDole.

Donations to support his children can be made payable to Lillian Steil and sent to Bankers Trust 655 E Army Post Rd Des Moines, Iowa 50315

To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Levi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -