Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Drake University Olmsted Center
Lewis Kevin Lloyd


1959 - 2019
Lewis Kevin Lloyd Obituary
Lewis Kevin Lloyd

Des Moines - Feb. 22, 1959- July 5, 2019

Lewis was an exceptional basketball star all his life and was nicknamed "Black Magic" when he was a teen. After junior college he transferred to Drake University, where he played a vital role in the basketball team's historical success.

1981-1990 he played on NBA teams, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. He served with Jeff Hill Camps.

A Celebration of Life Service, Sunday, July 21, 2019, 3:00pm-5:00pm, at Drake University Olmsted Center, DM, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 19 to July 20, 2019
