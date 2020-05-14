Services
Lewis McLaughlin


1926 - 2020
Lewis McLaughlin Obituary
Lewis McLaughlin

Cumming - Lewis McLaughlin, 93, died Wednesday May 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Lewis was born November 13, 1926 near Cumming, IA, the son of Charles and Jane (Aller) McLaughlin. He married Margaret Wiedmann on October 22, 1949, at the Church of Assumption, Churchville. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church Irish Settlement, and at the time of his death, was the oldest living member.

Lewis lived and farmed his entire life on the land where he was born. He was an early activist and strong advocate for the small family farmer and passionate about land stewardship. He enjoyed being active with daily walks, biking, Senior Olympics, and playing softball - which he continued into his nineties. Later in life he became a big fan of music and dancing. He loved being surrounded by his family, sitting around the bonfire listening to stories, singing to his old favorites, dancing around the kitchen, and making people laugh.

He is survived by his children: Sharon (Pat) Bell of St. Charles, Steve McLaughlin of Beulah, Colorado, Cecilia Stumpf of Johnston, Dennis McLaughlin of Cumming, and Donna McLaughlin of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Christy, Kyle, Andrea, Sarah, Shawna, and Hannah; and seven great grandchildren.

He is also survived by two brothers, Gene and Marvin, and was proceeded in death by his wife of fifty four years, Margaret, and brothers, Charles, Vernon, Bud, and Ray.

Due to CDC guidelines regarding Covid-19, a private burial was held at St. Patrick's Cemetery near Cumming. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust (SILT), Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF), and\or Catholic Charities.

Webcast of his graveside service and online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020
