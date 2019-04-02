|
Lila Kilmer
Winterset - Lila Kilmer, 91, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at West Bridge Care and Rehab in Winterset.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset; where her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4 at Ochiltree Funeral Service with burial immediately following in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to EveryStep Hospice and on-line condolences may be directed to the family at ochiltree.com.
Lila Lee Adams was born in Madison County, Iowa to Guy and Inez (Holland) Adams on August 28, 1927. Her marriage to Clell H. Kilmer took place on October 27, 1943 in Maryville, Missouri.
Lila was a homemaker all of her life, raising her children and keeping house. She loved to read murder mysteries, putting together jig-saw puzzles and doing puzzle books and magazines. She was also an avid and competitive card player. Her daughter, Judy and son-in-law, Don recall playing cards with her several hours each day until her eyesight deteriorated.
She loved Boston Terriers and owned two of them (not at the same time, of course). She was fond of animals; horses, dogs, cats and even chickens.
She and Clell enjoyed going to Rudy's Restaurant for breakfast each weekday morning and she continued this even after Clell died in 2005.
At one time, Lila had a huge collection of chickens and rooster figurines. The family always got her something related to chickens for all occasions, since she really didn't need anything else. She also had a large collection of ruby red glassware.
All this said, Lila loved and enjoyed all of her grandchildren and found great joy in keeping up with their activities.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Crabb and husband, Don of Winterset; son, Jim Kilmer and Annette of Marshalltown; sister-in-law, Ruby Adams; four grandchildren, Rob Crabb, Scott Kilmer, Tom Kilmer, and Melissa Walker, 11 great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Milo, Clayton and Lloyd Adams; and two sisters, Agatha (Frank) Norgar and May (Gerald) German.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019