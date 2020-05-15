Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memorial service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Lila Mae Cherry

Lila Mae Cherry Obituary
Lila Mae Cherry

West Des Moines - Lila Mae Cherry, 96, passed away at Edgewater Retirement Community in West Des Moines, IA on May 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines to celebrate her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Bobbie) Cherry, Joe (Anne) Cherry, and John (Liddy) Cherry; son-in-law, Scott Telford; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Darryel; daughter, Judy Telford; and sisters, Arlene Gay and Nadine "Sonny" Holland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The . Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020
