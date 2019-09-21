|
Lila Rankin
Urbandale - Lila Rankin was born June 16, 1938 and stepped into Heaven on September 17, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at home. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22 from 5-8pm with Celebration of Life to be held Monday, September 23 at 10am, both to be held at Glad Tidings located at 314 East Army Post Road.
Those left to cherish her memories include: daughter Candie (Bruce) Thornton; son Perry (Cathy) Rankin; her brothers, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward the building of a brand-new kitchen at Glad Tidings.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019