Lillian Anderson
1925 - 2020
Lillian Anderson

Ankeny - Lillian Anderson, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Private family services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 3 pm at Ankeny Memorial Services of Iowa.

Lillian was born to Selma and Elmer Mortvedt near Radcliffe, Iowa. She married Wilford Anderson and had 70 wonderful years of married life.

She was a wife, homemaker, and proud mother of 5 children. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and playing bridge and table games with her children and grandchildren - she believed in family fun!

Lillian is survived by her daughters, Susan Sylvester (Kim) and Barbara Anderson (Mike Bass); sons, Dale and Mark; daughter-in-law, Judi Henson (Larry); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Everett Mortvedt; and sister-in-law, Allie Mortvedt; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford; son, David; sister, Sylvina Satre; brother, LuVerne Mortvedt; and her parents.

Memorials may be made to the Adel, Iowa Public Library.

Due to restrictions, the memorial service will be live-streamed; for more details please visit Lillian's full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
June 27, 2020
Dear Lillian ( Grandma Anderson) you will and forever loved by me your gift to me was being my Mothernlaw and teaching me many things through out your life and being a loving grandmother to Dave and our sons Austin and Ryan Anderson. RIP with Granddpa A and David and all the relatives that went before. With forever love. Judi Cunningham/Anderson/Henson
Judith Henson
