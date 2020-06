Lillian AndersonAnkeny - Lillian Anderson, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Private family services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 3 pm at Ankeny Memorial Services of Iowa.Lillian was born to Selma and Elmer Mortvedt near Radcliffe, Iowa. She married Wilford Anderson and had 70 wonderful years of married life.She was a wife, homemaker, and proud mother of 5 children. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and playing bridge and table games with her children and grandchildren - she believed in family fun!Lillian is survived by her daughters, Susan Sylvester (Kim) and Barbara Anderson (Mike Bass); sons, Dale and Mark; daughter-in-law, Judi Henson (Larry); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Everett Mortvedt; and sister-in-law, Allie Mortvedt; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford; son, David; sister, Sylvina Satre; brother, LuVerne Mortvedt; and her parents.Memorials may be made to the Adel, Iowa Public Library.Due to restrictions, the memorial service will be live-streamed; for more details please visit Lillian's full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com