1/1
Lillian L. "Louise" Alexander
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian L. "Louise" Alexander

Des Moines - Louise Alexander took her last breath on this earth Saturday, November 29, 2020 and was welcomed to her Heavenly Home by her Savior Jesus Christ and her friends and relatives who have gone before. She was born August 29, 1923 in Mt. Ayr, Iowa and lived 97 years to bless her three children, seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Before her own home going, her first husband, Bob Dulany, lost his life while serving in World War Two. Her husband and father of her children, LeRoy Alexander, died in 2013 after 56 years of marriage.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Marie Ferree, her brother, Everett (Yvonne) Ferree, her sister, Vincel (Daryl) Cassidy, her son Tom (Connie) Alexander and her grandson, Jason Alexander. She is survived by her children, Ron (Donna) Alexander, and Maureen (John) Wooden and daughter-in law Connie Alexander (David) Cortner.

Private Family Service to be held. Please see full obituary at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved