Lillian L. "Louise" Alexander
Des Moines - Louise Alexander took her last breath on this earth Saturday, November 29, 2020 and was welcomed to her Heavenly Home by her Savior Jesus Christ and her friends and relatives who have gone before. She was born August 29, 1923 in Mt. Ayr, Iowa and lived 97 years to bless her three children, seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Before her own home going, her first husband, Bob Dulany, lost his life while serving in World War Two. Her husband and father of her children, LeRoy Alexander, died in 2013 after 56 years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Marie Ferree, her brother, Everett (Yvonne) Ferree, her sister, Vincel (Daryl) Cassidy, her son Tom (Connie) Alexander and her grandson, Jason Alexander. She is survived by her children, Ron (Donna) Alexander, and Maureen (John) Wooden and daughter-in law Connie Alexander (David) Cortner.
Private Family Service to be held. Please see full obituary at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com