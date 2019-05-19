|
|
Lillian M. Hand
Linden - Lillian Maria Elsa Hand, daughter of Frank and Afra Halonen was born June 24, 1926 in Hayti, South Dakota and passed away on May 16, 2019 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
On February 16, 1946, she was married to Robert Franklin Hand of Linden, Iowa. Four children were born into this marriage.
They lived in several locations in Iowa until Robert's death in 1982. Shortly after Robert's death, Lillian moved to the family farm near Linden, Iowa. Lillian was devoted to her family and treasured spending time with them.
She was a homemaker and teacher. Graduating from high school in Hayti, South Dakota in 1943, she went on to college at Eastern Normal in Madison, South Dakota. She taught in rural schools in South Dakota before her marriage.
She worked at Meredith Printing and the Overhead Door Company. In 1968, she returned to college classes graduating from Drake University in 1975. Lillian earned a master's degree from NMSU in Kirksville, Missouri. She taught in Van Buren County and in Ottumwa, Iowa. She finished her teaching career with the Johnston Community Schools in 1992 where she won awards as a middle school learning disabilities specialist.
Lillian was a member of the St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Panora, Iowa. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma Tau Chapter, PEO, Iowa State Teachers Association and Dallas County Retired School Personnel.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert, her sister Helen Templin, and two brothers, Paul and Ozzie Halonen.
Surviving are her children, Robin Hand (June), Linden; Patty Hand, Seattle, WA; Martin Hand (Rhonda), Mason City; Mary Cerv (Robert Jr.), Alliance, NE.
She leaves seven grandchildren, Gina Hand Langley; Aaron (Mindy), Kristina, Melissa and David Hand; Robert III and Andrew Cerv and three great grandchildren, Audrey and Abigail Hand and Julia Langley.
The Hand family would like to thank The Cedars Assisted Living, Madrid and Dr. Soren Kraemer (Mercy One).
Lillian loved to read. One of her happy places, was the Perry Public Library. Memorials, in Lillian's honor, may be sent to the Perry Public Library, 1110 Willis Avenue, Perry, Iowa 50220.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM, Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 1721 Park Street, Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Linden, IA. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019