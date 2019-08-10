Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
St Catherine's of Siena
Lillian Schulte


1999 - 2019
Lillian Schulte Obituary
Lillian Schulte

Des Moines -

Lillian Schulte, age 20, died on August 7th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Lily was born on June 15, 1999, grew up a fierce lover of animals and her family. She will be remembered for her natural beauty, sense of humor, passion for art and creativity. Throughout the darker moments of Lily's life, her family found solace in her laughter and her smile.

Lily leaves behind her close friends and loving family, her parents, Jonathan and Shelly; her brothers, Frankie, Eddie, and Jon-Jon; and her beloved Nova Kitty; and life of endless potential.

The family thanks Mercy Hospital and Iowa Donor Network.

Visitation will be held at Dunn's Funeral Home Sunday, August 11th from 1-4. Memorial service Monday 4:00 at St Catherine's of Siena.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Lily Schulte Memorial Fund, at any Central Bank address.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 10, 2019
