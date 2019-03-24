Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
Pleasantville, IA
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
Pleasantville, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Knoxville, IA
Pleasantville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lillian Thill, age 89 of Pleasantville, will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Knoxville, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Rosemount Cemetery in rural Warren County. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Mason Funeral Home, in Pleasantville, where a Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Pleasantville Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include sons Jim, Dan (Cynthia), Randy (Sharon); Doug (Leanne); and daughter Brenda (Frank) Wadle all of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Carolyn Wallace of Knoxville, Lou Nickelson of Indianola, Marilyn Orey of Indianola, Gene Hoch of Des Moines, Kenneth Hoch of Indianola, and Clemie Hoch of Lacona.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019
