Linda A Croat
St. Marys - Funeral Mass for Linda Ann Croat, 83, who passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at home, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, IA with burial following in the St. Marys Cemetery. The family requests those in attendance wear a mask and social distance.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Croat, children, Karyn Croat, Becki (Bob) Williams, Michelle (Dan) Golightly, Randall (Janice) Croat and Jacqui (Jim Stoner) Croat; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Greg (Sue) Hoyt, Jan (Ed) Robinson, and Robyn (Bill) Austin. She was preceded in death by her grandson Bret Golightly; parents, Ora and Thelma Hoyt.
Visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 1, at the St. Marys Parish Hall in St. Marys. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Marys Fire Department, Martensdale Fire Association, Norwalk Fire Department or the Warren County Sherriff.
.