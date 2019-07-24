Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Adair, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Brownlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Brownlee


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Brownlee Obituary
Linda Brownlee

Adair - Linda Brownlee, 74, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home in Adair.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Adair, Iowa. Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon following services at the Adair Fire Hall.

There will be a private family burial in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family to be designated to Linda's favorite charities.

Hockenberry Family Care in Adair, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now