Linda Brownlee
Adair - Linda Brownlee, 74, of Adair, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home in Adair.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Adair, Iowa. Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon following services at the Adair Fire Hall.
There will be a private family burial in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family to be designated to Linda's favorite charities.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019