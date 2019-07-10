|
|
Linda Bryan
Montezuma - Linda Bryan, 75 of Montezuma passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at the Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Community Hope Church in Montezuma. A visitation/coffeetime will be held following the service beginning around 10:45 am in the fellowship hall of the church with the family to greet friends and relatives. A private family burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montezuma Fire Department. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Marie Bryan, the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Mullen) Gwin, was born on September 11, 1943 on the family farm near Deep River, Iowa. She attended school at Deep River and Guernsey before graduating in 1961 with the first class to graduate from BGM High School in Brooklyn. Following high school, Linda attended Americana University of Beauty in Des Moines receiving her cosmetology license in 1962. She was a hair stylist in Montezuma working in salons and filling in for other hairdressers when they were gone. On January 17, 1964, Linda was united in marriage to Terry Bryan at the Guernsey United Methodist Church. To this union four children were born, David, Diahann, Raenelle and Nicole. Linda was a homemaker and ran the kitchen at Fun Valley Ski Area for several years. She also worked at Brownells.
Linda's pride and joy was her family. Once she retired from Brownells, she had the opportunity to babysit her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and rarely missed a ballgame, race, concert or any activity or function her grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved in. She was a troop leader for both Girl Scouts and Brownies and was able to take them on several trips. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, word finds, watching baseball, baking and she loved to dance. She participated many years in Relay for Life events and was a member of the Guernsey United Methodist Church and a former member of the Montezuma Jayceettes.
Her legacy will be honored by her husband of 55 years, Terry Bryan of Montezuma; her children, David (Pamela) Bryan of Montezuma, Diahann (Kevin) Losure of Montezuma, Raenelle Bryan of Montezuma and Nicole (Jared) Latcham of Montezuma; eight grandchildren, Athena (Corey) Simpson, Seth (Kelsey) Bryan, Brady Losure, Elijah Bryan, Carson Losure, Kale Latcham, Chloe Latcham and Kaya Latcham; four great grandchildren, Breck Simpson, Lennox Simpson, Quinn Bryan and Noah Bryan; four siblings, Marilyn (Magee) Baustian of Deep River, Evan Gwin of Montezuma, Jan (Bill) Bushong of Montezuma, Nita (Chris) Stanford of Williamsburg; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Gwin of Victor and Marlene Gwin of Sigourney and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Marie Gwin; three brothers, Wayne Gwin, Wendall "Bud" Gwin and Larry Gwin; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Gwin and Gaye Gwin and parents-in-law, Edwin and Kay Bryan.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019