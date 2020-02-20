|
Linda Bryan Lewis
Des Moines - Linda was born to Needham G. Bryan and Dora Bundy Bryan on June 24, 1937 in Bennetsville, South Carolina (a few miles from her grandparents home in McColl, South Carolina). Linda passed from this life, in her sleep, on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, in her room, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa.
Linda grew up in Middlesex and Graham, North Carolina. In 1955, Linda graduated class valedictorian from Graham High School where her father was Principal. Linda attended the Women's College of the University of North Carolina from 1955 to 1959. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. Early in her post graduation life she taught school in Burlington, North Carolina and in Michigan.
Linda moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1969 and began a 20 year career shortly thereafter with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Iowa where she taught claims examiners and later managed a special insurance claims unit responsible for handling corporate account insurance claims.
After arriving in Des Moines, Linda joined Grace United Methodist Church (GUMC). She raised her daughters in the church and was married in the church in 1977. Linda supported her church and remained a church member until 2017 when she became physically unable to attend Sunday church service. Grace was a mainstay in her life; she loved to sing hymns and see old friends. This year she received a lifetime award from GUMC for being a 50 year member.
In her early retirement years, Linda spent her free time as an elementary school teacher's helper and a church volunteer helping other church members prepare the Grace Chimes newsletter for distribution to Grace United Methodist Church members.
Shortly after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in the late 1990s, Linda retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1996. In 2013, she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and in July 2017 she became a full resident of Wesley Acres a residential care facility in Des Moines, Iowa.
Linda was a kind, humble and quiet person with an infectious smile.
She spent many of her vacations in North Carolina at Ocean Isle Beach where sitting on the sand beach and walking along the strand were her favorite pastimes. She was a avid golfer and golf was her favorite pastime. Her favorite golfer was Lee Janssen. She was an Iowa State University sports fan and a season basketball and football ticket holder.
Linda's survivors include her husband Jesse, sister Martha Gilliam of Burlington, NC; her three daughters: Lee Ann Stone, Elizabeth Van Putten Wirth and husband Dan Wirth and Susan Bryan Wellman. Linda's has six grandchildren: Jack Stone, Zak and Cassie Wirth and Anna, Joe and Ellie Wellman. Linda is also survived by her nephew Bryan Gillaim and her niece Jane Cox, her first cousins Nancy Michael, Jenalee Muse, Sarah Jones and Stephanie Warren and many North Carolina and South Carolina cousins and high school classmates who have been her lifelong friends.
Linda's Family will have a private family service and Linda will be laid to rest in Des Moines, Iowa.
In remembering Linda with love; please help the family celebrate her life by donating, in her memory, as you wish, to: Grace United Methodist Church 3700 Cottage Grove Des Moines, IA 50311 or Wesley Acres 3520 Grand Avenue Des Moines, IA 50312
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020