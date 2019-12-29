Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Ave
Des Moines, IA
1947 - 2019
Linda Clark Obituary
Linda Clark

Ankeny - Linda C. (Fors) Clark, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church 650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines, IA, Friday, January 3rd at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny, IA on Thursday, January 2nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Linda graduated from DM East HS, and then graduated with a B.A. from Grandview University and went on to teach at SE Polk schools for ten years before retiring.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Matt of Ankeny; son, Chris (Violet) of Bondurant; daughter, Jenny Adamson of Ankeny; daughter, Becky (Keith) Danahey of Chicago, IL; and seven grandchildren; her brother, Don (Barb) Fors; sister, Janet (Jerry) Card; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to All Saints Catholic Church or Taylor House Hospice.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
