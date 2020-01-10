|
Linda Cron
Johnston - Linda passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 7th, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her adoring husband Jerry Cron, her loving sister Joann Bray of Gun Barrel City, Texas, her children Gary (Deb) Cron of Ankeny and Carrie (Mike) Nielsen of Des Moines as well as her two grandchildren Ashley and Adam Cron and multiple nieces and nephews throughout the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents Gary and Ruth Ankrom.
Linda had a great passion for her family, friends and antiques. She was an Antique dealer for well over 20 years. She was a co-owner of ABC Antique Shoppe in Valley Junction IA along with her mother Ruth and sister Joann. Linda enjoyed traveling to antique shows around the country with Jerry which resulted in many wonderful memories and friendships across the country.
For the last 12 years, Linda and Jerry have been snow birds and wintering in Mesa, Arizona where she made numerous friends that she loved spending time with playing cards, going to the casino or just sitting on the patio chatting.
There will not be any formal services for Linda in honor of her wishes. However, if you would like to show support for the family, please send a donation in her name to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020