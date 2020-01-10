Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Cron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Cron Obituary
Linda Cron

Johnston - Linda passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 7th, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her adoring husband Jerry Cron, her loving sister Joann Bray of Gun Barrel City, Texas, her children Gary (Deb) Cron of Ankeny and Carrie (Mike) Nielsen of Des Moines as well as her two grandchildren Ashley and Adam Cron and multiple nieces and nephews throughout the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents Gary and Ruth Ankrom.

Linda had a great passion for her family, friends and antiques. She was an Antique dealer for well over 20 years. She was a co-owner of ABC Antique Shoppe in Valley Junction IA along with her mother Ruth and sister Joann. Linda enjoyed traveling to antique shows around the country with Jerry which resulted in many wonderful memories and friendships across the country.

For the last 12 years, Linda and Jerry have been snow birds and wintering in Mesa, Arizona where she made numerous friends that she loved spending time with playing cards, going to the casino or just sitting on the patio chatting.

There will not be any formal services for Linda in honor of her wishes. However, if you would like to show support for the family, please send a donation in her name to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -