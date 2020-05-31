Linda D. Goode
1947 - 2020
Linda D. Goode

Newton - Linda Diane Goode, 73, of Newton, IA, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Linda was born March 27, 1947, in Des Moines, IA, daughter of Patrick James and Helen Darlene (Steele) Fusaro. She received her education at St. Joseph's Academy in Des Moines. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Goode on December 21, 1964.

Linda and Don made their home in Des Moines, Rockwell City, and Clarinda where she started working for HyVee in the Deli and later transferred to the HyVee in Newton where they have lived for the last 22 years.

Linda loved animals, especially her cats, as well as her flowers.

She is survived by her loving husband Donald, son John (Alecia) Goode of Des Moines, daughter Tamara (Bryon) Tinder of Gilbert, IA, three grandchildren, J.D. (Sarah Wachter), James (Kelcie Howard) and Blake Tinder, two great-grandchildren Sawyer Goode and Aliva Goode, one brother Patrick (Mindy) of Pahrump, NV and a sister Debra Johnson of Mitchellville, IA.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Patrick Goode, her parents, her sister, Jacquline Damiani, and her great-grandson John Jr. Goode.

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Linda's life will be held at a later date. Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League in her honor.






Published in the Des Moines Register from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
