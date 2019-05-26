Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
Urbandale - Linda Marie Ellis, 72, Urbandale, IA, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Senior Suites where she resided the last 5 years. She was born March 28, 1947, in Des Moines, IA, to John and Marie Wichael.

Survivors include mother, Marie; husband, Harold; grandchildren, Megan, Tyler, and Caleb; and great grandchildren, Jaxon and Rylee. She was preceded in death by her father; son, Bradley; and brother, Terry.

Linda retired from Nationwide Insurance as a claims data entry clerk.

A memorial service will be at Westover Funeral Home Wednesday May 29, 2019, at 1 pm. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019
