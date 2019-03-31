|
Linda Gail Waalk
West Des Moines - Linda Gail Waalk, 71, passed away from complications of a recent illness on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Iowa Methodist hospital. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Linda was born on May 19, 1947 in Akron, IA to Viola and Bob Greenleaf. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. Linda worked most of her adult life at Northwestern Bell Telephone where she met her husband Jerry. She enjoyed family get-togethers, camping, travel, sister time with Pat, and her beautiful flower gardens.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 38 years, Gerald "Jerry" R. Waalk; sons; Mike and Adrian (Sandra); daughter, Kim (Dan) Blevens; sister, Patricia Koroch; brother, Bob (Karen) Greenleaf; grandson, Ryan; granddaughter, Taylor; nephews, James (Erin) and Matt (Heather); and many loving nieces, nephews and family members.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Steve Koroch.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019