Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Waalk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gail Waalk


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Gail Waalk Obituary
Linda Gail Waalk

West Des Moines - Linda Gail Waalk, 71, passed away from complications of a recent illness on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Iowa Methodist hospital. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Linda was born on May 19, 1947 in Akron, IA to Viola and Bob Greenleaf. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. Linda worked most of her adult life at Northwestern Bell Telephone where she met her husband Jerry. She enjoyed family get-togethers, camping, travel, sister time with Pat, and her beautiful flower gardens.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 38 years, Gerald "Jerry" R. Waalk; sons; Mike and Adrian (Sandra); daughter, Kim (Dan) Blevens; sister, Patricia Koroch; brother, Bob (Karen) Greenleaf; grandson, Ryan; granddaughter, Taylor; nephews, James (Erin) and Matt (Heather); and many loving nieces, nephews and family members.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Steve Koroch.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now