|
|
Linda Garlock
Des Moines - Linda Garlock, 72, passed away February 18, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center.
Linda was born July 12, 1947 in Nashville, Tennessee to J.O. and Betty Traxler. She graduated from Fisherville High School in Virginia and received her Associate's degree from Centerville Community College. Linda was a retired insurance agent. She enjoyed many years of service at Lane Insurance in Norwalk and Iowa Bankers. Linda was a member of Norwalk United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jim; daughter, Robin (Doug) Clifton; daughter-in-law, Heather (Danielle) Welch; grandchildren, Haylie, Spencer, Destinee, Kolton, Michael, Kylen, Skyler and Aleah; siblings, Jay (Jean) Traxler, Gary (Mary Sue) Traxler and Jill (Eric) Hodgeson; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; youngest sister, Amy; and her son, Kirk Garlock
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Norwalk United Methodist Church, 1801 Sunset Drive in Norwalk.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Children and Families of Iowa or the Norwalk United Methodist Church in loving memory of Linda.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020