Linda Guyett
Ankeny - Linda Guyett, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the VA Central Health Care Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). Visitation will take place from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., prior to the services on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Memorials may be directed to your favorite pet rescue in remembrance of Linda.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Linda's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019