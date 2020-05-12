|
|
Linda Lee Rose Katherine, a precious child of God, went home to be with her Lord and the Church Triumphant on May 11, 2020.
A funeral in thanksgiving for Linda will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1450 E 33rd Street, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held for one hour before the Worship Service begins. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Linda's special friends and Church family will miss her so much. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her Uncle Bill. Her special friends include Linda Sparks and daughter Michelle Neer, Loretta Hansen, and Church friends Lavoy and Theo Haage, Rev. Diane Joseph and Rev. Donna Joseph. The Lord bless the memory of Linda Hargrave.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 14, 2020