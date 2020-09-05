Linda I. Nicholson
Indianola - Linda Irene (Laird) Nicholson, 80, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The Village in Indianola after a short time under The Village Hospice care. A family memorial service will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, on Linda's obituary page of the funeral home website. Replay available later as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister. She is survived by her husband, 2 sons, Dale and Dennis L., by 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Indianola or The Good Shepherd Fund at The Village, Indianola, IA. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.