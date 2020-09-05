1/1
Linda I. Nicholson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda I. Nicholson

Indianola - Linda Irene (Laird) Nicholson, 80, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The Village in Indianola after a short time under The Village Hospice care. A family memorial service will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, on Linda's obituary page of the funeral home website. Replay available later as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister. She is survived by her husband, 2 sons, Dale and Dennis L., by 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Indianola or The Good Shepherd Fund at The Village, Indianola, IA. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved