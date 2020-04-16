|
|
Linda Jacobs
Des Moines - Linda Jacobs, 80, passed on April 15, 2020. She was born to Ray and Grace Jacobs on March 12, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Linda owned and operated Canine Country Club, a successful dog grooming shop in West Des Moines. She was an animal lover who was very charitable to various shelters and rescue leagues. She was a devoted family member and friend, known for her kindness and generous nature. She enjoyed her monthly parties with her card group, dining out and going to the movie theater.
Linda is survived by her nephew, Russ Jacobs; and niece, Cheryl Swantko. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Betty.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020