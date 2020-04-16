Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jacobs Obituary
Linda Jacobs

Des Moines - Linda Jacobs, 80, passed on April 15, 2020. She was born to Ray and Grace Jacobs on March 12, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Linda owned and operated Canine Country Club, a successful dog grooming shop in West Des Moines. She was an animal lover who was very charitable to various shelters and rescue leagues. She was a devoted family member and friend, known for her kindness and generous nature. She enjoyed her monthly parties with her card group, dining out and going to the movie theater.

Linda is survived by her nephew, Russ Jacobs; and niece, Cheryl Swantko. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Betty.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -