Linda Joyce Wightman
West Des Moines - Linda Joyce Wightman passed away peacefully at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa on January 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. with private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Linda was born in Springfield, Illinois. She graduated from Illinois College with a degree in Education. Teaching was her passion and she had a significant impact on multiple generations of children. The first half of her career was teaching elementary students in public schools in Jacksonville, IL and Logan, IA. Some of her most precious memories came from her time as a teacher at Montessori Children's House in West Des Moines, IA. She taught there for more than 20 years and retired in 2006. She frequently spoke of dreaming about teaching children almost every night even after retiring. Even though she taught hundreds of students throughout her career, she was always able to recall students' names, much to the amazement of family and friends.
Linda is survived by her college sweetheart and husband of 53 years, Lang; daughter, Stacey (Mike) Edwards; and granddaughter, Kiera.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda's name to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020