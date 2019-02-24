Linda Kasper



Des Moines - Linda Irene Horns Kasper, 67, of Des Moines was born on November 23, 1951, in McGregor, Iowa, to William and Marianne (Ruff) Horns. She grew up in Clayton County and graduated from Central Community High School in Elkader in 1970 before moving to Des Moines to attend the American Institute of Business, where she earned a business administration degree. After an almost-20-year career with AT&T, she opened the UPS Store (originally Mail Boxes Etc.) in Beaverdale. In 2015, after 20 years as a successful small business owner, she sold the store and retired.



Linda was a talented quilter and crafter who enjoyed reading and visiting her daughter and beloved grandson in New York. Above all else, she was a devoted family member and friend. An irreplaceable cornerstone in the lives of many, she was generous with her time and resources, and was always there to listen and offer support. Linda loved hosting family and friends at her house on the Mississippi, always wanting nothing more than for everyone to be happy.



Linda passed away on February 13, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines after battling peritoneal cancer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Kasper and Michael Mah, and grandson, Dominic Mah; her brother and sister-in-law Ray and Shirley Horns, sister-in-law Kathryn Kasper, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jeff and Kathy Reese; her aunt Inge and cousins; her nieces and nephews Melissa and Nick Fettkether, Mike and Amy Horns, Matt and Amy Horns, Kris and Jeff Jensen, Kim Kasper, Brian and Dawn Kasper, and Aaron and Christina Reese; numerous great-nieces and -nephews; and her honorary daughter and granddaughter, Laura and Ella Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kasper; her parents; her sister, Kathy Horns; her brother Richard Horns, and her brothers-in-law Michael Kasper and Kenny Kasper.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Rd. in Urbandale. Visitation starts at 1:00 p.m., and the service will begin at 2:00. Please join us for a meal and to share memories afterward.