Linda L. Gordinier
Des Moines - Linda L. Gordinier, 79, passed away on October 27, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on May 20th, 1940 in Des Moines to Gottfried and Margaret Mohr. Linda retired from HyVee where she worked in the bakery. She was a member of Highland Park Christian Church and an avid supporter of the local casinos. Linda enjoyed girl trips with her sister Pat, Jan, and niece Cindy where they would go to local venues to listen to music and watch theatre performances. She enjoyed her Facebook games, Elvis, and was always joking about needing a hunk! Linda put family before all else and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Darrell. He was her soulmate and ultimate hunk.
She is survived by three sons, Todd (Tina), Tim, and Tom (Rose); Grandchildren Mindy (Jason) Mcnew, Dustin (Kelsey Kane), Kat (Jim) Freerksen, John, Marissa, and Mason; Great-grandchildren Nathan, Brody, Leviathan, Persephone, with two more on the way; Six siblings Barb Andrews, Arlene Dupratt, Jan Draper, Pat Matheny, Bonnie (Tom) Kahre, and Scott (Lori) Mohr.
A memorial visitation will be held at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd. in Clive, on Friday from 4-7 PM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019