1949 - 2020
Linda Larsen Obituary
Linda Larsen

Grimes - Linda Diane Larsen, 70, left her ailing body to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 14, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial service at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale will be held at a later date.

Linda was born in Rockford, Illinois on September 5, 1949 to Joseph and Rhoda (Nelson) Borden. She was the youngest of four children: Connie, George and Bob. She met her husband, Rich in 1971 and they were married in 1972. They have two sons, Christopher and David.

Linda was extremely caring and joyful and no one was a stranger. Her passions were her faith, family and golden retrievers.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com. Linda will be dearly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020
