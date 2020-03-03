|
Linda Lee Francisco Bets
Linda Lee Francisco Bets, 73, of San Tan Valley Arizona and previously of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away quietly on February 29, 2020. She was born to the late Richard and Patricia Francisco on November 6, 1946.
Linda attended Theodore Roosevelt High School before attending Drake University where she obtained a BA in Theology and a Masters in Theology. Her career was one of love and giving. She worked as a youth minister at Grandview Lutheran Church and as a hospital chaplain and grief counselor at Iowa Methodist Hospital and Iowa Lutheran Hospital (Unity point). She also taught chaplaincy and grief counseling at Drake University.
Linda was an avid quilter, sewer, artist, cook, gardener and international traveler. She loved to read and was active at St John's Lutheran Church, where she gave sermons and baked for church events. She also spent time with her grandchildren, taking them on trips and teaching them to sew and cook.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Juris Bets, her children Kristine and Charles Bets, and grandchildren, Patricia, Richard and Kathrine Bets. She is also survived by her brothers Clinton and Richard (Kim) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a date to be determined at St John's Lutheran Church at 600 6th Avenue in Des Moines Iowa. Please call Kristine Bets at 602-999-0221 for details.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Linda's favorite charity, Lutheran World Relief Fund
