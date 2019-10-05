Services
St Theresa's Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50311
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
8:30 PM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lou Wicker


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lou Wicker Obituary
Linda Lou Wicker

Des Moines -

Linda Lou Wicker, 75, was born August 29, 1944, and passed away on October 1, 2019, at Mercy's Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

Cremation will be through Hamilton's Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6th at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 1230 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 8:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, October 7th at St. Theresa's at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, Linda requested donations be made to YESS (Youth Emergency Services and Shelter) at yessiowa.org or to Catholic Youth Camp at stmcenter.com.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.