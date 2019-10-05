|
|
Linda Lou Wicker
Des Moines -
Linda Lou Wicker, 75, was born August 29, 1944, and passed away on October 1, 2019, at Mercy's Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines, IA.
Cremation will be through Hamilton's Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6th at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 1230 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 8:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, October 7th at St. Theresa's at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, Linda requested donations be made to YESS (Youth Emergency Services and Shelter) at yessiowa.org or to Catholic Youth Camp at stmcenter.com.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019