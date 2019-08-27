Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
Linda M. Travis


1951 - 2019
Linda M. Travis Obituary
Linda M. Travis

Des Moines - Linda Mae Travis, 68, Des Moines, Iowa, died at home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born April 21, 1951 in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Edward & Helen Kollasch.

Survivors include husband, Jim Travis, son, Stephen Travis (Joy), and granddaughters, Hailey & Isabelle Travis. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda had worked as a cost accountant at EMCO prior to being a homemaker.

The family will greet friends at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317, from 5 to 7pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A graveside service will take place the following day at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa at 2pm. Reception to follow.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
