|
|
Linda M. Travis
Des Moines - Linda Mae Travis, 68, Des Moines, Iowa, died at home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born April 21, 1951 in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Edward & Helen Kollasch.
Survivors include husband, Jim Travis, son, Stephen Travis (Joy), and granddaughters, Hailey & Isabelle Travis. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda had worked as a cost accountant at EMCO prior to being a homemaker.
The family will greet friends at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317, from 5 to 7pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A graveside service will take place the following day at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa at 2pm. Reception to follow.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019