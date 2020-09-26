1/1
Linda Marie (Maddy) Ladd
Des Moines - Linda Marie (Maddy) Ladd, 75, of Des Moines was born in Knoxville, IA, September 4, 1945, the daughter of Norma (Mallory) and Marvin Maddy. Linda joined her beloved son, her parents and a host of family and friends in heaven, with family by her side, on September 20, 2020, at Mayo Methodist in Rochester.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Scott Fyfe of Des Moines, her granddaughter Amber Fyfe and great granddaughter Alayna of Trilby, FL, her sisters Carolyn Danielson of Des Moines, Donna Postma of Grimes, her brother James (Janet) Maddy of Grand Blanc, MI, and many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and a bevy of BFFs.

Celebration of Life, pending. Private interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
