Linda Morrissey
Otley - Linda Sue Morrissey, beloved wife, mother and grandma, world traveler and champion dog trainer passed away peacefully on August 10th at the Comfort House in Pella, after a 15-year battle with cancer.
Linda was born on June 16, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, to George and Janice Comp. She was raised in Winterset where she met her loving husband, Brian Morrissey. Linda and Brian were wed on August 23, 1969, in Winterset and built their family. Together they raised two children, Blaine and Nathan, who were her pride and joy. She also loved to dote over and spoil her four grandchildren: Claire, Vienna, Liam and Linus. Linda was involved with 4-H and training her dogs, Chase, Promise and Rayne at the Des Moines Obedience Training Club. She had a zest for life and loved to travel visiting Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Alaska, Panama, and Costa Rica, several Iowa Hawkeye bowl games and many trips to Disney World.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Morrissey, sister, Norma Comp, children, Blaine and Sheri Morrissey of Pleasant Hill, and Nathan and Lauren Morrissey of Chicago; four grandchildren: Claire, Vienna, Liam and Linus, and her dog Rayne.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Janice and George Comp, and her sister, Sharon (Comp) Vander Linden.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, August 16, at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fundraising page which will be used to establish a memorial scholarship in Linda's honor - https://www.gofundme.com/lindamorrissey.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019