Services
Garden Chapel
1301 Main Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2430
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Pella, IA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
the Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Morrissey


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Morrissey Obituary
Linda Morrissey

Otley - Linda Sue Morrissey, beloved wife, mother and grandma, world traveler and champion dog trainer passed away peacefully on August 10th at the Comfort House in Pella, after a 15-year battle with cancer.

Linda was born on June 16, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, to George and Janice Comp. She was raised in Winterset where she met her loving husband, Brian Morrissey. Linda and Brian were wed on August 23, 1969, in Winterset and built their family. Together they raised two children, Blaine and Nathan, who were her pride and joy. She also loved to dote over and spoil her four grandchildren: Claire, Vienna, Liam and Linus. Linda was involved with 4-H and training her dogs, Chase, Promise and Rayne at the Des Moines Obedience Training Club. She had a zest for life and loved to travel visiting Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Alaska, Panama, and Costa Rica, several Iowa Hawkeye bowl games and many trips to Disney World.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Morrissey, sister, Norma Comp, children, Blaine and Sheri Morrissey of Pleasant Hill, and Nathan and Lauren Morrissey of Chicago; four grandchildren: Claire, Vienna, Liam and Linus, and her dog Rayne.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Janice and George Comp, and her sister, Sharon (Comp) Vander Linden.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, August 16, at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fundraising page which will be used to establish a memorial scholarship in Linda's honor - https://www.gofundme.com/lindamorrissey.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now