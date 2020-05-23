|
Linda Ruth Simpson
Des Moines, Iowa - Linda Ruth Simpson, 71, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home. Linda was born on May 23, 1948 to Lloyd and Barbara (Foy) Ballew in Greenville, South Carolina. Linda lived in the Kansas City, Missouri area where she enjoyed a 12 year career at Hallmark Cards. On June 17, 1989, Linda married Gary Simpson. Together they lived in Hawaii, Texas, and finally settled in Des Moines, Iowa. Linda worked in the health care system in numerous hospitals and retired from Unity Point, Des Moines, IA in 2013 as a surgery scheduler. Linda enjoyed sewing/crafts, reading, and family get-togethers.
Linda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gary Simpson; sons, Jeffrey Kittell (Staci) of Baxter, IA; Christopher Oakes of Kansas City, MO; step-daughters, Valerie Simpson of Indianola, IA; Lisa Simpson of Altoona, IA; Stacie Simpson (Maximo Vega) of DeFuniak Springs, FL; brothers, Ron Umphenour
(Ann) of Bridgewater, NJ; Matt Whittemore (Rebecca) of Stuart, FL; and step-sister Sandy Hall (Doug) of Overland Park, KS. Linda has 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John "Trae" Kittell; mother, Barbara Whittemore; stepfathers, Eugene Umphenour and Kenneth "Bud" Whittemore; and grandmother Ruth Foy.
Cremation has occurred and no services will be held at this time. Friends and family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Alzheimer's Foundation in loving memory of Linda.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020