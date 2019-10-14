|
Linda S. Baker
Des Moines - Linda "Sue" Baker, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Linda was born on March 7, 1945, to Bob and Virginia Hayes. She graduated from East High School in 1963. Linda loved the Lord and was an active member and church secretary at Community Church of Christ in Des Moines. Previously she was employed at American Federal Savings and Loan, as church secretary for Rising Sun Church of Christ and First Christian Church, and at Des Moines Metro Credit Union. She was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan, enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, loved to cook, and loved her new puppy, Suzie. She put 110% in everything she did for others.
Linda loved her family dearly and those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, James Baker; daughters, Rebecca (David) Largent of Sioux City and Pamela Ball of Bondurant; grandchildren, Amber, Jake, Emily, and Lukas Largent, Tyler and Amanda Ramsey, and Janie Ball; sisters, Nancy (Fred) Anderson and Debbie (Mark) Weeks, both of Altoona; several nieces and nephews; step-children, Ann (Joe) Gatto and Jim (Debbie) Baker, both of Des Moines; and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with a visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Church of Christ, 4018 NE 45th Drive, Des Moines, IA 50317.
