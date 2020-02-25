Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Shaw Obituary
Linda Shaw

Indianola - Services for Linda Marie Shaw, 72, who passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Des Moines, will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Blair Chapel Cemetery, rural Madison County, IA.

Linda is survived by her children, Leah (Roger) Gray, Carrie (Rick) Schaffer; step-daughter, Brenda Shaw; grandchildren, Lindsey (Jake) Rissi and daughter, Raelynn, Brady (Natasha) Gray and son, Daxten and daughter, Gracie, Ethan Gray, Nicholas (Kendall) Schaffer, Haley Schaffer, Mick Schaffer; step-grandchildren, Bailey (Ben) Glascock and daughters, Bella and Brinlynn, Megan (Marc) Johnson, Hunter (Courtney) Shaw; and brother Robert (Dee) VandeBrake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Pauline VandeBrake.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present to greet friends. Memorials may be given to Kavanagh House in Des Moines. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -