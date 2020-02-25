|
|
Linda Shaw
Indianola - Services for Linda Marie Shaw, 72, who passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Des Moines, will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Blair Chapel Cemetery, rural Madison County, IA.
Linda is survived by her children, Leah (Roger) Gray, Carrie (Rick) Schaffer; step-daughter, Brenda Shaw; grandchildren, Lindsey (Jake) Rissi and daughter, Raelynn, Brady (Natasha) Gray and son, Daxten and daughter, Gracie, Ethan Gray, Nicholas (Kendall) Schaffer, Haley Schaffer, Mick Schaffer; step-grandchildren, Bailey (Ben) Glascock and daughters, Bella and Brinlynn, Megan (Marc) Johnson, Hunter (Courtney) Shaw; and brother Robert (Dee) VandeBrake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Pauline VandeBrake.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present to greet friends. Memorials may be given to Kavanagh House in Des Moines. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020