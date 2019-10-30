|
Linda Steeve
Indianola - Funeral Services for Linda Darlene Dill Steeve, 75, who passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The Village in Indianola will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianola, IA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
Linda was born January 14, 1944 to her loving parents, Eunice and Truman Dill. She was greeted by two older brothers, Lonnie and Donald, and later joined by sisters, Carol and Joyce.
Linda married the love of her life, Larry Steeve, on June 2, 1962. Together they welcomed their two sons, Richard and Darryl. Several years later she greeted daughter-in-law, Shelly, who she loved as her own daughter. Linda was later blessed with her greatest gift; granddaughter Courtney and grandson Paul. Linda's family was her universe and she cherished them with boundless love and extreme pride.
Linda also had many friends that she considered family. If you were one of these friends, you knew that you did not have to share blood to be in her beloved family. Her heart was never too full, and her love was infinite.
Linda had a special relationship with her Lord and Savior. Her passion included daily prayer and Bible study along with sharing the Lord's love through her mail ministry. This brought her great peace and understanding and was truly a blessing she loved to share.
Linda's hobbies included reading, music, and her love of sports. She spent many hours practicing, watching, and supporting her sons as they participated in football, basketball, baseball and wrestling. She especially loved to write and send cards and letters to family and friends. If you were a card or letter recipient, you were someone special to her. Recently, the family was surprised and absolutely amazed by her newfound love of painting. This was a hidden talent that she found challenging but adored. Painting brought her much joy and she was proud and honored to have them displayed.
Linda is survived by her sons, Richard (Shelly) Steeve and Darryl Steeve; grandchildren, Courtney (Wyatt Myers) and Paul (Kristin) Steeve; siblings, Carol Turner and Joyce (Charles) Bailey; nieces, Julie, Linda, Lori, Stephanie, Amy and Kristin and nephews, Dan, Ronnie, Charles III, Jason and Eric. She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Eunice Dill; brothers, Lonnie (Mary) Dill and Donnie Dill, and nephew, Donnie. Linda will be missed by her family and many friends.
To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019