Linda Sue Wyckoff



Linda Sue Wyckoff, 63, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born January 1, 1957 in Des Moines, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Cruchelow.



Linda graduated from the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After graduation, she started working at Iowa Press Clipping Bureau in Des Moines. While working there she met Daniel Wyckoff. They dated for several years and on November 4, 1993 they were united in marriage. Linda retired in 2013 when the company closed their Des Moines office.



One of Linda's favorite pastimes was cooking and baking. She loved to share her sweet treats with her family. She also enjoyed helping her mother-in-law with any task that was asked of her.



Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Dan, brother Glenn Cruchelow and wife Jean, and mother-In-law Donna Wyckoff. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dallas. Linda will be missed by her in-laws and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store