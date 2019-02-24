|
Linda Thornton
Des Moines - Linda died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was 78.
As per Linda's wishes, her body has been donated to Des Moines University and no services are planned. Memorials to the family and online condolences may be left at ochiltree.com.
Linda Lee Luscombe was born May 13, 1940, in Indianola, the daughter of Glenn and Laura (Spaford) Luscombe. She was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines.
During her working years, Linda worked as a secretary with the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines and then provided daycare out of her home for 20 years.
Linda was a people person who loved nothing more than being with friends and family and having a good time. She also loved her dogs and considered them her babies.
She is survived by her children, Julie Barrett and Joel Thornton both of Des Moines; two grandchildren, Erica (Danny) Barrett Minarsich and Christopher (Lexee) Barrett; three great grandsons, Owen and Barrett Minarsich and Zander Barrett.
Linda was proceeded in death by her parents, a brother, Guy Luscombe and a sister, Sarah Luscombe.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019