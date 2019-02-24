Services
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Thornton


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Thornton Obituary
Linda Thornton

Des Moines - Linda died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was 78.

As per Linda's wishes, her body has been donated to Des Moines University and no services are planned. Memorials to the family and online condolences may be left at ochiltree.com.

Linda Lee Luscombe was born May 13, 1940, in Indianola, the daughter of Glenn and Laura (Spaford) Luscombe. She was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines.

During her working years, Linda worked as a secretary with the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines and then provided daycare out of her home for 20 years.

Linda was a people person who loved nothing more than being with friends and family and having a good time. She also loved her dogs and considered them her babies.

She is survived by her children, Julie Barrett and Joel Thornton both of Des Moines; two grandchildren, Erica (Danny) Barrett Minarsich and Christopher (Lexee) Barrett; three great grandsons, Owen and Barrett Minarsich and Zander Barrett.

Linda was proceeded in death by her parents, a brother, Guy Luscombe and a sister, Sarah Luscombe.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now