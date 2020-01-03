Services
Lindel L. "Linda" Duncan


1936 - 2020
Lindel L. "Linda" Duncan Obituary
Lindel "Linda" L. Duncan

Bella Vista, AR - Lindel "Linda" L. Duncan, age 83, of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away January 3, 2020 at Circle of Life Hospice. She was born October 20, 1936 to C.A. and Florence Holder in Paragould, Arkansas.

Linda worked for the V.A. Hospital and was a member of the AM Vets Post 2 in Des Moines, Iowa. She also was a Saint Louis Cardinals fan.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; son Alvin, daughter Joyce; brothers, Gordan, Charles and James; sisters Deena and Mary.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert "Hal" Duncan; children, Theresa, Pamela, Jeffrey and Amber.

A graveside service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
