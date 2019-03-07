Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindola Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindola "Linn" Jennings


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lindola "Linn" Jennings Obituary
Lindola "Linn" Jennings

Des Moines - Lindola L. Jennings, 77, passed away March 4, 2019. Linn was always full of life and on the go, she loved playing bingo, going to auctions and playing poker. She was most proud of her children. She is survived by her son John Jennings, daughters, Luwanna Murrow, Annette Jennings, Nancy (Tom) Cook and Melinda (Don) Moos, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Funeral services 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Iles-Grandview Park Funeral Home; a visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, rural Ames, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now