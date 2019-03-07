|
|
Lindola "Linn" Jennings
Des Moines - Lindola L. Jennings, 77, passed away March 4, 2019. Linn was always full of life and on the go, she loved playing bingo, going to auctions and playing poker. She was most proud of her children. She is survived by her son John Jennings, daughters, Luwanna Murrow, Annette Jennings, Nancy (Tom) Cook and Melinda (Don) Moos, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Funeral services 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Iles-Grandview Park Funeral Home; a visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, rural Ames, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019