|
|
Linnea Jeanne Partlow
Tustin, CA - Partlow, Linnea Jeanne, 86, of Tustin, CA, formerly of Des Moines and Ankeny, IA, passed away at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Jeanne was born January 16, 1933 in Montgomery County in Iowa to Gerald Stoneking and Linnea Carlson. She graduated from Garden Grove High School in 1950. She also attended Drake University, Business and Accounting and University of Georgia, Financial Management Courses.
Her remarkable career in the banking industry began in 1952 and spanned over 60 years. After a 35 year career at Des Moines Savings and Loan, the forerunner of Midland Financial, she became the President of Iowa Savings Bank, and then continued her career with Metabank. She was involved in numerous community leadership positions and professional boards including Federal Home Loan Bank, Iowa High Technology Council, Greater Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, American Society of Woman Accountants, Iowa League of Savings Institutions, Better Business Bureau, Urban Renewal Board, and Seed Capital Corporation appointed by the Governor. Jeanne enjoyed her experiences serving on the Iowa State Fair Board for many years. Throughout her life she enjoyed leisure time at Spirit Lake, Twin Lakes and in Arizona as well as traveling with family and dear friends, especially Arnold. She happily played cards, cribbage, Yahtzee, enjoyed reading, current events, and always held spending time with her family as a priority.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Dean Anderson and Bill Partlow; and brothers: Ralph Stoneking and Jerry Stoneking. Survivors include stepchildren Mark, Todd, and Ellen Partlow and their children and grandchildren, her sister: Joyce Hartschen of Des Moines, IA, her daughter and son-in-law: Linn and Jim Stalnaker currently residing in Tustin. Her grandchildren are Jennie Harnett(husband Todd), Joe Stalnaker (wife Fabi), and Katie Stalnaker, and her great-grand-children are Dean, Evan, Bryce, and Linnea Harnett and Justin Stalnaker. Also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends each of whose lives she touched.
Services were held Monday, February 25, 2019 with burial at a later date at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines. Memorials suggested to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation www.blueribbonfoundation.org.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019