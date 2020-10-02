Lisa (Agnew) Kaufman



Ann Arbor, MI - Lisa (Agnew) Kaufman, 53, died unexpectedly in her sleep at home on September 29, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Rob, and her two sons, Elijah (16) and Jonah (13).



A graduate of Roosevelt High School and University of Iowa, Lisa started her career in the computer and business field, but her greatest joy came about with the birth of her children, Elijah, in 2003, and Jonah, in 2006. She was a consummate teacher and put her heart into homeschooling her boys.



She was passionate about nature, the outdoors, and her yoga and Zen studies while living in both Seattle and later in Ann Arbor, always striving for the perfect balance of mind, body, and spirit. She was active in her community, regularly volunteering to help at local food banks and in elections. Lisa will be remembered for her calm and gentle nature, her intelligence, and all that she gave back to her community.



She is also survived by her father, Jim Agnew, of Des Moines, sister Lynn (Paul) Mankins of Des Moines, and sister Jeanine (John) Ritter of Suwanee, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian (Veltman) Agnew. No service is planned at this time.









