|
|
Lisa Maria Davis
St. Charles - Lisa Maria Davis 46. Born November 22nd 1972 - passed March 6th 2019.
Lisa passed at home after a long 10 year battle with cancer. She never gave up and always said that she didn't live with cancer - cancer lived with her.
Lisa was a great wife and mother. She loved her two kids and always tried to help or support them in what ever they did or tried. She helped with the I-35 Schools dance team and also took dance at Tiffany's all Star Dancers until she literally couldn't do it any more.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 23 years Scott Davis, her son Gage 22, daughter Kylie 20 and many family members. Two brothers, Gerald and Daniel, a sister Michelle, 3 step brothers, Kelly, Marty, and Tim, her Father Chico and step mother Kay. Lisa also had 3 nieces, a nephew, and 7 great nieces and nephews that she loved to have over.
Lisa did not want a funeral but rather a party. So, we will notify family and friends of the date of her celebration of life.
If anyone would like to make a donation in her name may I suggest "The Pink Tractor Foundation" or John Stoddard Cancer Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019