Lloyd Curtis Mann
Newhall - Lloyd Curtis Mann, 85, of Newhall, formerly of Martensdale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Private family services will be held with interment at the New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia, IA. A public memorial service will be held at a date to be announced in Martensdale. Memorials may be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Lloyd, known as Curtis to family and friends, was born was born on January 15, 1935 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Lloyd and Jenny (Wood) Mann. He graduated from New Virginia High School in 1953 and attended Faith Baptist College in Ankeny. On February 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to Shirley Irene Weeks in Omaha, NE.
Curtis worked as a manager of Mid-Iowa Computer Center in Des Moines, prior to his retirement. He and Shirley have lived in Newhall for the past 14 years. Curtis owned and flew a Cessna Taildragger in his younger years. He loved to sing and play his guitars. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Shirley; his children, Randy (Debbie) Mann of St. Charles, IA, Ron (Susie) Mann of Kasilof, AK, Karen (Jim) Harpole of Newhall; five grandchildren, Jason (Haley) Mann of Alder, MT, Eric (Julie) Mann of Lovell, WY, Luke Mann of Dubuque, IA, Bethany (David) Fahrenthold of Wichita, KS, Laura (Rodney) King of Arlington, OH; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Virginia (Felix) Someillan, and Lloydean Smith, all of Greenwood, SC.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Mann, and George Mann; and his sister Ida Mae Smith.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020