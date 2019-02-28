|
|
Lloyd Dolph, Jr.
Des Moines - Lloyd Dolph, Jr., 83, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. He had battled cancer for over a year.
Lloyd was born August 14, 1935 to Lloyd Sr. and Maude (Pizer) Dolph. He was from a large family of ten that grew up in Maxwell, Iowa. Lloyd was a Korean War Veteran, Army S.F.C. Lloyd loved to dance and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Maxwell Cemetery, Maxwell, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019